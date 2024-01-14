Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

