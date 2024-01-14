Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $197.54 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

