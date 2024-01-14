Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.