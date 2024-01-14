Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $799.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $754.93 and its 200 day moving average is $705.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

