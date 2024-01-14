Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,071 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.