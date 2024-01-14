Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $300.24 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.16 and its 200 day moving average is $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

