Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Zijin Mining Group’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

