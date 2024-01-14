Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $375.50 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $375.50 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,608,134,937 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

