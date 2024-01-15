11,064 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 219.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,672,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,794 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,422. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

