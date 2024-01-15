11,132,590 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Purchased by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,132,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,356,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 17.50% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 179,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

