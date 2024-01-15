1,647 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $157.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

