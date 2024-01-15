180,000 Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,563,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.42 on Monday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

