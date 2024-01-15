18,330 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Purchased by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after buying an additional 486,162 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 253,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.