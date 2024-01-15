20,394 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Fortive stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 871,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,978. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

