212,325 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 212,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,179,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $478.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.64.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

