21,381 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,645. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

