31,266 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 653,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,544. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $968,510. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.