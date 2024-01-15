34,215 Shares in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

Get Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LOUP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.61. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.