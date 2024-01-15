3,866 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

