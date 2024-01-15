41,440 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 3.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of THC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,389. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

