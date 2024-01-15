42-coin Price Hits $39,575.00 on Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,575.00 or 0.92824907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $12.68 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00163424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

