44,815 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,101.05%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

