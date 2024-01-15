5,990 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. 4,461,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,867. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.