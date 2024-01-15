5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.06.

5G Networks Limited operates as a licensed telecommunications carrier in Australia. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

