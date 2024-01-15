5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
5G Networks Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.06.
5G Networks Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5G Networks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
Receive News & Ratings for 5G Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5G Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.