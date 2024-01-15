6,807 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.95. 7,766,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,911. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

