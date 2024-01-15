88,067 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 3.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

UAUG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

