9,016 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth about $12,089,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

