Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 635,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,495,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 78,598 shares of company stock worth $264,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

