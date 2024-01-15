AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on AB SKF (publ)

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.