AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AB SKF (publ)
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
