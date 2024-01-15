Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.99. 5,182,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.08 and its 200-day moving average is $411.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

