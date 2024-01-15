Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

