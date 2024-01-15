Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $313,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

