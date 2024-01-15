Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 181 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,107.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.76 and a 200 day moving average of $920.00. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
