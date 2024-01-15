Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,878 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.