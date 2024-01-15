Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 217,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.51. 1,567,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28. The company has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

