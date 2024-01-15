Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $198.92. 680,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.