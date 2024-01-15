Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 21,605,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,257,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

