Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

