Abbrea Capital LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

