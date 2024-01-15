Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after buying an additional 432,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after buying an additional 315,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $55.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

