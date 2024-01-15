Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.75.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

