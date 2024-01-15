Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 1,185,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,856. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

