Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,822. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

