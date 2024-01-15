Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.71. 6,833,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.