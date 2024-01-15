Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

