Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

