Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,416,000 after buying an additional 739,642 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.8% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.39. 13,218,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,861,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

