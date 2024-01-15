ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $870,721.69

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $870,721.69 and approximately $7.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018386 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00287517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,664.30 or 1.00001459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011626 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000869 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

