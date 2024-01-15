Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 2.4 %

ACN traded up $8.36 on Monday, reaching $356.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day moving average of $320.75. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $357.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

