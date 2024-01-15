ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.